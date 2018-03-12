Nairobi’s Habib Bank AG Zurich lose millions during a night break-in

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12- Millions of shillings have been stolen after a night break in at Habib Bank AG Zurich, Koinange Branch, in what Police suspect was a case of inside job.

Addressing journalists on Monday outside the bank, Nairobi Police boss Joseph Ole Tito said the management was yet to establish the exact figure that could have been stolen.

The thugs accessed the bank from the rear side of the building, broke into the strong room after tampering with alarm and the CCTV system.

“They had an ample time to execute their plans. They are people who knew what they were doing,” Tito told journalists.

The incident happened despite the bank being manned by armed security officers.

“They sealed off all the glasses to ensure known the security officers did not see them,” he said.

Authorities have recovered gas cylinders and other breaking in materials at the scene.