Nairobi MCAs urge county to construct parking silos

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 – Members of the Nairobi County Assembly have urged the Executive to consider developing multi-storey parking lots in all available county plots within the greater Central Business District.

The mover of the Motion Pius Mbono Zimmerman MCA, singled out the parking space adjacent to the Supreme Court and nearby sunken parking lot, saying they can be used to create additional parking space as well generate revenue to the county.

“This Assembly urges the Executive to turn the open spaces into parking lots, noting that the county has several vacant spaces which have the potential to greatly help the city ease congestion by creating additional parking and thus new revenue streams,” he stated.

Mbono recommended involvement of public-private partnerships to develop the vacant plots.

In support of the motion, Majority Whip Chege Mwaura (Ngara), said the move will help improve traffic management within the CBD and promote an enabling environment for job creation.

“Personal cars contribute a big percentage of traffic within the CBD and it’s because of being parked anyhow, therefore if this motion is enforced we will be able to ease traffic congestion in the city,” He submitted.

Throwing weight behind the Motion, Herman Masabu said that the vacant spaces should be utilized because Nairobi County has limited parking space in the City Centre, a major contributor to traffic snarl-ups and gridlock.

The member added that if proper planning is not done parking in the near future will be a big problem considering the increasing number of people purchasing vehicles.