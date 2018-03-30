Nairobi County collected a record Sh120mn on Thursday

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 30- The Nairobi County Government on Thursday surpassed the daily revenue collection by netting a record Sh120 million through the online Jambo Pay system.

Governor Mike Sonko said the county is targeting to collect Sh1.6 billion by the end of March, saying the cashless payment system has improved revenue collection in the County.

In January the county collected Sh1.6 billion and Sh1.4 billion in February.

Sonko said revenue collection had improved steadily in his tenure, way above the Sh7 million on average, which he said was netted on average daily during the previous regime. We could not, however, independently verify that.