Musila leads Kamba leaders in welcoming Kenyatta-Odinga peace deal

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – A constituent of Kamba leaders have welcomed last week’s commitment by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition chieftain Raila Odinga to forge for national unity and cohesion.

The leaders, led by immediate former Kitui Senator David Musila, described the agreement reached by Kenyatta and Odinga on Friday last week as a move in the right direction.

In a joint statement read by Musila on Tuesday morning, the leaders who included former Kilome lawmaker Regina Ndambuki said by putting aside their differences for the good of the country, the two leaders had demonstrated true statesmanship.

“We would like to take this early opportunity to congratulate the two leaders on their exemplary, magnanimous and their patriotic leadership,” Musila told the media.

“This historic milestone calls for the unqualified support of all right-thinking Kenyans including leaders of all political formations and parties. We call on the Kamba nation to rally behind this noble historical initiative for the good of our people,” he said.

Musila called upon leaders from the Ukambani region to shun divisive politics and focus on nation building adding “gone are the days when one individual appropriated the thinking of a community to themselves.”

He said unity was critical to achieving economic progress in the country hence the need to support President Kenyatta’s commitment to national cohesion.

The leaders said they strongly disassociated themselves with leaders in the region opposed to the agreement between the Head of State and Odinga.

The statement by Musila and selected leaders from the Ukambani region came a day after the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres issued a statement in support of the commitment to unity by Kenyatta and Odinga.

“The Secretary-General reiterates the United Nations support to continue working with the government and people of Kenya for efforts towards consolidating peace, stability, and development in the country,” Guterres’ office said on Monday.

United States Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, who ended his three-day official visit in the country on Monday, had equally commended Kenyatta and Odinga for accepting to work towards achieving national unity and cohesion.

“Today both of these men showed great leadership in coming together in the agreement that they signed today. The US looks forward to supporting the process that was announced to bring the country together and address the various national divisions,” Tillerson said upon arrival on Friday at a joint media briefing with Foreign Affairs and International Trade Cabinet Secretary, Ambassador Monica Juma.