Multi-agency approach to curb organized crime working – Uhuru

, NYERI, Kenya, Mar 23 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has said the multi-agency approach promoted by the government has boosted the war against organized crime, recording significant success in dealing with threats to national security.

The Head of State cited the fight against terrorism as an example of the successes registered in recent months.

“I encourage all recruits to make use of what you have been taught in this context. It has proven results,” the Head of State said.

President Kenyatta was speaking Friday at the Kenya Police College, Kiganjo in Nyeri, where he presided over the passing-out parade of 3,969 recruits who underwent a nine-month basic training under a new curriculum that focuses on enhancing national security.

Saying policing is at the heart of building a united and cohesive society, the President expressed satisfaction that the new recruits training curriculum – deployed at the Kenya Police College for the first time – has ample lessons on those national values.

“Policing is at the centre of building a strong economy that leaves no one behind. And good policing is really the fulcrum on which shared prosperity rests,” the President said.

President Kenyatta reaffirmed his commitment to facilitating the Kenya Police Service to serve Kenyans efficiently and effectively, saying his administration has radically revamped the Service.

“You have better, modern equipment and are better able to respond to routine requirements and emergencies; and the police to civilian ratio is much improved,” President Kenyatta said.

He said his administration has also allocated considerable amount of resources to address welfare and overall conditions of service, top on the list being the construction of more and better housing units so that officers can live in a dignified manner.

The President asked the graduating officers to embrace the fundamentals of good leadership, the concept of national security as well as how to counter violent extremism as they apply the knowledge they have acquired to safeguard the Kenyan people, the economy and the country’s democracy.

“I welcome you to the important duty of providing public safety and security to our country so that citizens can go about their tasks of building the nation with confidence,” President Kenyatta said.

He also urged the new police officers to uphold discipline and fidelity to the rule of law as they are expected to maintain the highest standards of integrity and professionalism while performing their duties.

“You have just taken your oath of allegiance and Kenyans will be watching your every step as they expect to receive quality policing services from you owing to your superior training,” the President told the new police officers, saying they will also be expected to appreciate the diversity of the Kenyan culture as they serve in different parts of the country.

Noting that the country still faces the threat of terrorism, violent extremism and radicalization as well as traditional crimes like pick pocketing, the President appealed to all Kenyans to play their role in fighting crime by passing to the police vital information on any suspicious happenings in their neighbourhoods.

“Security agencies alone cannot effectively eliminate these challenges. Together, we are better placed to successfully fight crime,” he said.

Interior and Coordination of National Government Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said for the first time in the history of the Kenya Police Service, the passing-out parade was witnessing the graduation of police officers trained within the framework of a new, longer, enhanced and more rigorous curriculum in line with the President’s directive to reform the Police Service in Kenya.