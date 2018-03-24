Mudavadi, Wetangula kick of popularity tours in Western region

Posted on by JEMIMAH MUENI
Shares
The two Co- principals have lined up more rallies in Vihiga, Kakamega and Bungoma Counties.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 24-NASA co-principals Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula have started their western region tour amid talks of realignments in the NASA coalition.

Mudavadi maintained that he is not opposed to talks between President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga but insisted that the talks must be all-inclusive and should not be selfish to the interests of leaders.

“I am not against dialogue between the two leaders, however it should not be selfish and meaningless to NASA’s structured cause,” stated Mudavadi.

Echoing his sentiments, the Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula said most Kenyans lost lives in the fight for electoral justice and therefore the handshake should address key issues affecting Kenyans and not individuals.

Related Content

Mutula to Wiper: There’s no shortage of parties
NDI lauds unity pact between Kenyatta, Raila
Raila’s dialogue demand absurd – Duale, Kindiki

The two Co- principals have lined up more rallies in Vihiga, Kakamega and Bungoma Counties.

The meetings are aimed at consolidating the Luhya community amid plans to form stronger opposition with new realignments.

Mudavadi said NASA will remain firm even with absence of ODM from the coalition.

The ouster of the Wetangula as the Senate Minority leader also dominated the talks during the meetings.

Mudavadi on Thursday boycotted the NASA principals summit meeting with senators to convince them to reverse the decision to kick out Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula from the position of Senate Minority leader.

A section of leaders from the Western region have accused ODM of bullying the other NASA affiliate parties.

Popular
Kenyan pilots to halt Juba flights to force release of captured colleagues
Posted on by LABAN WANAMBISI
Raila slams foreign envoys ‘for meddling in Kenya politics’
Posted on by LABAN WANAMBISI
Foreign envoys fault NASA use of extra-constitutional means to challenge State
Posted on by JEREMIAH WAKAYA
Lawyers to boycott courts over disobedience by State officers
Posted on by LABAN WANAMBISI
Rights advocate Ndubi found inebriated near State House, claims drugged
Posted on by SIMON NDONGA
Recent
Govt assures farmers of more pyrethrum sector funding
Posted on by WANJIRU MACHARIA
Mudavadi, Wetangula kick of popularity tours in Western region
Posted on by JEMIMAH MUENI
GSU graduation moved to Wednesday next week
Posted on by KENNEDY KANGETHE
NDI lauds unity pact between Kenyatta, Raila
Posted on by LABAN WANAMBISI
Stalled restorative justice blamed on bureaucracies—KNCHR
Posted on by JEREMIAH WAKAYA