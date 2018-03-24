Mudavadi, Wetangula kick off popularity tours in Western region

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 24-NASA co-principals Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula have started their western region tour amid talks of realignments in the NASA coalition.

Mudavadi maintained that he is not opposed to talks between President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga but insisted that the talks must be all-inclusive and should not be selfish to the interests of leaders.

“I am not against dialogue between the two leaders, however it should not be selfish and meaningless to NASA’s structured cause,” stated Mudavadi.

Echoing his sentiments, the Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula said most Kenyans lost lives in the fight for electoral justice and therefore the handshake should address key issues affecting Kenyans and not individuals.

The two Co- principals have lined up more rallies in Vihiga, Kakamega and Bungoma Counties.

The meetings are aimed at consolidating the Luhya community amid plans to form stronger opposition with new realignments.

Mudavadi said NASA will remain firm even with absence of ODM from the coalition.

The ouster of the Wetangula as the Senate Minority leader also dominated the talks during the meetings.

Mudavadi on Thursday boycotted the NASA principals summit meeting with senators to convince them to reverse the decision to kick out Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula from the position of Senate Minority leader.

A section of leaders from the Western region have accused ODM of bullying the other NASA affiliate parties.