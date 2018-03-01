MPs push for resource allocation for Big Four

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 – The National Assembly has raised concerns over implementation of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda.

The Budget and Appropriation Committee led by Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichung’wah says the implementation framework of the Big Four agenda is not well articulated.

According to the Committee, the agenda has not yet been provided with adequate resources.

In their Budget Policy Statement and Debt Management Strategy for the 2018 -2019 and the medium term report, the committee says there lacks a clear strategy and accountability framework on how resources will be allocated to the Big Four agenda.

“The starting point of the Big Four agenda should have been the formulation of a results matrix which would have enabled creation of a comprehensive plan with specific targets and strategies for achievement of the key initiative. There is need for a radical shift in expenditure allocations to prioritise the key intervention areas under the Big Four plan and identify the key actors who will then be given clear targets, timelines and strategies,” the Committee says.

The Committee has urged the government to provide a master plan that clearly spells out the agenda, strategy and policies under the Big Four plan with a results matrix for resource allocation as well as a monitoring and evaluation framework.

The Big Four revolve on providing Kenya with food security, affordable housing, manufacturing and inexpensive healthcare in President’s Kenyatta’s second and final term in office.

According to the report that was tabled in the twelfth parliament on Wednesday, the committee also proposes that a master plan of the Big Four Agenda should also include a collaborative framework with the county governments with clear indication of each level of government since health and Agriculture are a devolved function.

“During the next five years, I will dedicate the energy, time and resources of my administration to the big four,” President Kenyatta said during his inauguration speech.