MPs go on one week recess for post election seminar

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 1 – The National Assembly is due to proceed on a one week recess to allow MPs attend the Post Election Seminar.

Majority Leader Aden Duale is Thursday afternoon expected to seek the permission to alter the House calender so that it does not hold sittings from Friday until next Monday.

The Post- Election Seminar whose guest speakers will be the Speaker of the National Assembly of Zambia Justice Patrick Matibini and the Secretary General of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Karimulla Akbar Khan, commences on Sunday, and runs up to Thursday in Mombasa County.

The seminar which is the second of its kind since the promulgation of the Constitution in 2010, is expected to provide a platform for MPs to deal and interact with matters of parliamentary practice and procedure which they might not otherwise have been dealt with in other settings including during the inaugural induction workshop.

“Almost eight years since re-introduction of a bicameral parliament and a presidential system of governance, we have been presented with the need to re-look at procedures and operations of parliament. Indeed, the Eleventh Parliament saw the re-engineering of most of the operations to conform to the newly adopted systems. It is on this background that the National Assembly seeks to conduct the seminar to offer an in-depth and comparative analysis of parliamentary and governance systems.

“I wish to encourage all Members to make time and attend this seminar as it will be crucial for them to appraise themselves with the trends within the Commonwealth jurisdiction,” noted National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi in a communication on the event.

The three day convention seeks to provide legislators with a better understanding of parliamentary and democratic systems and processes.

The forum will also put in focus conversations around the role of Parliament in the Budget Making Process, the person of the Member of Parliament and their place in the society, as well as how the National Assembly can develop strong working relationships with the Senate and other arms of government without compromising its independence.

In a bid to promote a bipartisan approach to parliamentary business and close ranks among both the Majority and the Minority, the program has slotted in a session on “Striking an optimal balance between the Welfare of the Nation and Routine Politics”.