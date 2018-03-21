MP wants govt compelled to table tea sector taskforce report

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21 – Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo wants the government compelled to submit the 2016 Government Taskforce Report into the tea industry for debate and adoption by Parliament.

In a motion filed in the National Assembly, Odhiambo says this will enable the harmonization of the industry’s structure with constitutional requirements for devolution and promotion of value.

“The problem is dire and my call for creation of a Select Committee of Parliament on tea and immediate commissioning of a fact-finding mission by the Agriculture, Livestock and Co-operative Committees to gather first-hand information.”

“I will present a Bill aimed at transforming the industry by proposing that the tea sector be run by the government and not by an agency that is intent on serving the interests of cartels, which include multinational companies. This will include introducing regulations which will improve the management of the tea industry,” he said.

The MP has also filed a question with the House team on Agriculture where he wants Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri to state the status of the implementation of the 2016 Government Taskforce Report on the tea industry.

Kiunjuri will also be expected to explain what the government is doing to eliminate cartels which are unworthy beneficiaries of the proceeds from industry.

Odhiambo wants the CS to explain the government plans for tea factories to generate energy for inclusion into the national grid.

The taskforce among others proposed the restructuring of the Kenya Tea Development Agency.