MP beats hasty retreat in CS Kariuki ouster bid

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 – Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki received a lifeline on Thursday after Mandera North Member of Parliament Bashir Abdullahi dropped his impeachment motion against her.

Leader of Majority in the National Assembly Adan Duale confirmed withdrawal of the motion on Thursday saying that the reasons given by the Abdullahi were not sufficient enough to warrant Kariuki’s removal from office.

“Issues raised by Abdullahi will be solved internally and Jubilee Party in consultation with other party leaders,” said Duale.

He clarified that the Motion sponsored by Abdullahi was a small issue which would consume the time of the Jubilee lawmakers who are keen on fulfilling President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four agenda.

“We have serious business to deal with like health care, manufacturing, food security and affordable housing. At Parliament level there are a number of high profile Bills which demand our attention,” he said.

Abdullahi who had rallied a total of at least 170 legislators in endorsing his Motion had accused Kariuki of gross misconduct and abuse of office.

The lawmakers slammed Kariuki over the manner in which she handled the Kenyatta National Hospital brain surgery mix up saga, where she sent the hospital’s Chief Executive Officer Lily Koros on compulsory move yet failed to prove how she was involved in the brain surgery mix up saga.

But on Thursday Duale absolved Kariuki of any wrong doing saying the issues raised in the Motion would be looked into in detail.

Abdullahi said that after consulting with the leadership of his party, he was convinced that the issues he raised would be resolved.

“After consultations I decided to withdraw my motion because a decision was arrived at and the Executive gave assurances that the issues raised would be dealt with accordingly,” said Abdullahi.

At the same time, he further dismissed claims that he was bulldozed by the Executive to drop the motion.

“The President is a member of Jubilee Party and my party leader, there was no form of interference at all. The decision to drop the motion was mutually arrived at and done in good faith,” he said.