Motorists urged to avoid Eastern bypass due to AP graduation

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 26 – Motorists have been asked to avoid the Eastern bypass from the City Cabanas turn off all the way to Thika Road due to the Administration Police graduation that is due to take place in Embakasi.

According to police, a massive traffic jam is expected near the area and adjacent roads.

Vehicles are already bumper-to-bumper on the Eastern bypass and motorists have been encouraged to seek alternative routes.

The event that is expected to be graced by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Last week on Friday, the Head of State presided over the graduation of 3,969 recruits at the Kenya Police Training College, Kiganjo.

The pass out parade of the General Service Unit recruits is scheduled for Wednesday this week and will see close to 10,000 officers released to the service increasing the population to 108,000.