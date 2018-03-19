Moses Kuria bails out ‘Ikamba’ song artiste

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 19 – Controversial Gatundu South lawmaker Moses Kuria has secured the release of an artiste accused of composing a song that demeans the Kamba Community.

Kuria has paid Sh250,000 cash bail for John Gichiri after Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi agreed to review the earlier terms of Sh700,000.

The legislator bailed out the musician after he was unable to raise the funds needed to secure his release.

Kuria has indicated that his lawyers will move to the high court to get anticipatory bail for two others who are still at large and are being sought by the police.