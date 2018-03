Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18 – Former President Daniel Arap Moi returned home last evening after a medical trip to the State of Israel.

The former president touched down at JKIA shortly after 8pm and proceeded to his residence at Kabarnet Gardens.

Moi was accompanied by his physician Dr. David Silverstein and his son Senator Gideon Moi where he underwent a successful knee surgery at a Tel Aviv hospital.