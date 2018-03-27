Miguna spends night at JKIA after deportation drama

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 27 – Controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna spent Monday night at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) after an Emirates airline pilot refused to fly him to Dubai, on being denied entry into the country.

Miguna was declared a hostile passenger and could not be allowed on board because he was unruly following a confrontation with police after a daylong drama.

“I am not going anywhere where is my luggage? Where is my passport? You cannot take me from my country by force,” he declared during the commotion that delayed the plane.

Senator James Orengo who led lawyers in trying to facilitate Miguna’s entry vowed legal action Tuesday morning, while accusing the Immigration Department of violating a court order.

An armed contingent of officers drawn from the dreaded General Service Unit was deployed to disperse dozens of supporters who were milling around the airport, causing a confrontation that left three journalists with injuries.

An agitated group of Miguna’s supporters by now were banging the door of the arrivals lounge demanding his immediate release.

A pushover between uniformed police officers and bodyguards of the NASA leader could be seen as an agitated Miguna tried to force his way out.

A senior officer was seen being roughed up.

The youths were yelling, “open the door or we break through.” Others would be heard saying “respect Baba or we make a call.”

But Miguna, through the small opening of the door decided to address journalists amid chants by supporters.

He vowed that he will only be deported “if I’m in a casket.”