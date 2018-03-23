Miguna is coming back Monday, say lawyers

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 – Miguna Miguna’s lawyers have confirmed that he will return to the country on Monday.

James Orengo who led the lawyers representing Miguna said they appreciate efforts made by the government to facilitate his return.

“We are happy and satisfied with work that has been done so far in compliance with the court order and we will keep on consulting until Miguna arrives and safely enters in the territory of Kenya,” said Orengo.

He also said they have received confirmation from the Ministry of Interior that Miguna will be allowed safe entry into the country.

He however requested the relevant authorities to allow Miguna’s lawyers, family and friends to receive him at the airport.

Lawyers Orengo, Nelson Havi and Julie Soweto made it clear that they will no longer pursue the court case once Miguna is back, stating his return to the country is the important subject.

His return follows a High Court ruling last month that ordered the government to facilitate his return after having found that his deportation was illegal.

Miguna was deported to Canada on the night of February 6, 2018 after being dramatically arrested for his role in the mock swearing-in of Raila Odinga as the People’s President.