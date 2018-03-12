Met department warns of heavy rain in Nairobi, Central and Western Kenya

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 – The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rains in most parts of the country throughout the week, in what is likely to cause floods.

In a statement, the departments says that areas to be affected include Nairobi, Western, Nyanza, Rift Valley, North and South eastern Kenya, Coast and Central regions which are already experiencing rainfall.

Those living in urban areas have been warned to watch out for “flash floods though the rainfall will not be as heavy as the just recently experienced wet spell.”

Areas such as Western, South and Central Rift Valley, Central Kenya including Nairobi are expected to receive heavy rainfall of more than 40mm in 24 hours.

According to the statement, the heavy rainfall is likely to continue on Wednesday over counties in the South Rift Valley, South Eastern lowlands, Northern and Central parts including Nairobi.

The heavy rains will continue on Thursday and Friday in counties of Western, Coast, Northern, Rift Valley, Central and South Eastern lowlands.

The Meteorological department noted that counties likely to be affected by the heavy rainfall include: Kisii, Kericho, Bomet, Narok, Migori, Kakamega, Kajiado, Nakuru, Kwale, Marsabit, Wajir, Isiolo, Turkana, Samburu, Nairobi, Nyeri, Kiambu, Murang’a, Kitui, Machakos, Makueni, Kwale, Kilifi, Mombas, Lamu and Taita Taveta.