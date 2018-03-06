Meru varsity VC on forced leave amid probe into student’s death

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 – Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed has sent Meru University Vice-Chancellor Japheth Magambo on compulsory leave, replacing him with Charity Gichuki in an acting capacity.

The decision was taken during an impromptu visit to the institution on Tuesday.

At the start of her inspection tour, the CS assured the student community that her ministry was working round the clock to resolve the controversial murder of Evans Njoroge, a student leader at the institution.

She asked the student community to return back to the university saying a thorough probe into the killing was underway.

“We’re working very hard with other government agencies on this matter so that we can find a solution,” she said at the commencement of the fact-finding mission.

The visit followed the release of post-mortem results over the weekend which showed that the deceased student leader, 23, was shot with a pistol.

According to the examination supervised by government pathologist Johansen Oduor, the bullet that led to Njoroge’s death entered through the back of his head and exited out his ear.