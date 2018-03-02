Maraga eulogises the late Judge Onguto as a brilliant legal mind

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2 – Chief Justice David Maraga has described the death of High Court judge Joseph Onguto as a great loss both to the Judiciary and the country.

In a statement, Maraga described Onguto as a “brilliant judge who served Kenyans with distinction and commitment.”

He stated that Onguto was a leader among his peers especially when he founded and led the Judges Welfare Committee.

Justice Onguto was pronounced dead at the MP Shah Hospital, where he was rushed after collapsing at a health club in Parklands.

Police say they were told that the judge had finished a gym session and collapsed while preparing to have coffee.

He was immediately rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they have launched an investigation into the death and will rely on autopsy reports to determine the cause of his death, with no foul play suspected so far.