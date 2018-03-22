Man extorting MPs ‘has special relationship’ with Sabina Chege

Posted on by LABAN WANAMBISI
Kinoti told the National Assembly Security Committee that the person has what he described as a ‘special relationship’ with the MP who is also one of the complainants/FILE

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 – Kenya’s top detective George Kinoti has told a parliamentary committee that the conman who has been soliciting funds from legislators is well known to Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege.

Kinoti told the National Assembly Security Committee that the person has what he described as a ‘special relationship’ with the MP who is also one of the complainants.

He made the revelation before asking MPs to kick out the media covering the event, because he was uncomfortable giving more information in public.

The matter first came up in Parliament last week when Sabina claimed that an individual was using her number to solicit money her fellow legislators.

