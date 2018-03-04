Long night for Mombasa Road users stuck in kilometres long traffic jam

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 – Motorists and passengers were on Saturday caught up in a kilometers long traffic jam overnight.

Capital FM New’s Simon Ndonga was among motorists affected and reported that the snarl-up extended for approximately 20kms “on the stretch before Athi River.”

He spent the night on the road and at 6.40am reported: “The traffic jam is yet to be cleared and motorists are still stranded. It is not yet clear what caused the snarl-up.”

Machakos based journalists Terry Nzau however reported that the traffic jam was caused by a fatal road accident in which one person was killed.

“It’s cause of this accident,” she explained on sharing a photograph of a Toyota Hilux. “(The) driver died on the spot. The jam started slightly after Machakos junction as early as 5pm.”