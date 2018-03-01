Long distance night drivers to undertake refresher course – NTSA

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 – All long distance night drivers operating Public Service Vehicles (PSV) are set to commence a five day refresher course from next week, in a bid to improve their skills and enhance road safety.

According to the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), all long distance Public Service Vehicle operators will be required to ensure that all their drivers undergo the refresher course within the next three months.

“The Authority in collaboration with the Public Service Vehicle Operators and other stakeholders have developed a five day refresher course for all night drivers in a bid to improve their skills and enhance road safety. The refresher course training commences from 5th March 2018,” a statement signed by both the NTSA Director General Francis Meja and the Traffic Commandant Samuel Kimaru stated.

It also followed the lifting of the night travel ban for long distance public Service vehicles after extensive consultations with stakeholders.

The ban had been imposed following a spate of serious accidents that claimed a lot of lives late last year.