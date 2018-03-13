Lobbying intensifies for Nairobi Deputy Governor’s post

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 13 – Lobbying has intensified for the post of Deputy Governor in Nairobi County, following the resignation of Polycarp Igathe early this year.

Relying on a Supreme Court advisory, Governor Mike Sonko is required to nominate his preferred candidate for the Deputy Governor’s post for submission to the County Assembly which will vet and approve the candidate if satisfied before sending back recommendations for formal appointment.

Candidates lined up for the post include insurance expert Anne Kagure Kariuki, John Gakuo who co-chairs the Nairobi re-generation committee, lawyer Karen Nyamu and Bishop Margaret Wanjiru who contested and lost the gubernatorial race in last year’s election.

East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) member Simon Mbugua and businessman Jimnah Mbaru have also featured on the possible candidates.

Anne Kagure

She is seen as a favourite candidate, with City Hall sources saying she is likely to be nominated.

In 2010 and 2011, she was crowned the Association of Kenyan Insurers’ Insurance Agent of the Year for a second year running, in what she attributes to hard work and professionalism.

When she won for two consecutive years as Insurance Agent of the Year, she beat 333 agents from across the country, having started off as a sales representative for the American Life Insurance Company (ALICO), now CFC Life at the age of 20, and was promoted in the year 2000 to Unit Manager, and later Agency Manager.

The Bachelor of Arts graduate would later become the company’s Executive Financial Advisor, a role that involved sourcing and signing up for clients.

John Gakuo

Governor Mike Sonko is understood to like him due to his track record as Town Clerk in Nairobi, but prefers having him as an advisor on county management affairs.

Gakuo is remembered for cleaning the city through various beautification projects and empowering city council askaris.

Karen Nyamu

She is a lawyer by profession and shot into fame when she declared interest in the Women Representative post in Nairobi during the August 2017 elections.

Margaret Wanjiru

The Bishop from the Jesus Is Alive Ministries based in Nairobi has been an Assistant Minister during the Mwai Kibaki regime.

She also contested and lost the gubernatorial seat in last year’s General Election.

Simon Mbugua

The seasoned Nairobi politician was convinced to step down after winning the nomination for the Kamukunji Parliamentary seat in the Jubilee ticket in last year’s elections and promised to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) seat which he eventually clinched. He is a former Member of Parliament for Kamukunji.

He hit the headlines recently when a section of Nairobi County Assembly Members claimed that he was the de-facto deputy governor due to alleged immense influence and power he wields at City Hall. He later dismissed the claims.

Jimnah Mbaru

The suave businessman is credited for wealth of experience at the Nairobi Stock Exchange and has unsuccessfully tried his hands on politics.

He contested and lost the Nairobi gubernatorial seat in 2013 when he was defeated by Evans Kidero who lost to Sonko in 2017.