Let’s move Kenya to next level after Uhuru-Raila talks – DP Ruto

, NAKURU, Kenya, Mar 11 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked fellow politicians to shift focus from elective politics and work together for the country’s development.

The DP asked politicians to forget their differences and work together to push the government’s transformational agenda geared towards national development.

Speaking during a fundraiser at Njoro AIC church, Ruto who was accompanied by two Governors, 15 Jubilee and Opposition MPs, a Senator and a host of MCAs said the national dialogue started by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga should not be about individual politicians or power sharing.

“The dialogue should be on issues affecting the country,” said the DP.

He said the unity call by President Kenyatta and Odinga was a culmination of what he and the President started at Afraha Stadium in the run-up to 2013 General Election.

“Five years ago, it was unbelievable when we came together and vowed to unite the country and ensure peace during and after the General Election,” he reminisced.

Leaders present who included Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui and his Nyandarua counterpart Francis Kimemia pledged to support the unity initiative spearheaded by President Kenyatta and the former Prime Minister.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria asked to be forgiven for his attacks against Odinga.

“I know I have hurt many people during my campaign to defend the Jubilee Government and its leaders. Today I ask for forgiveness and I welcome Raila,” he said.

He was however not short of his antic as he asked Odinga to exit politics with Uhuru in 2022.

“Raila has done a lot for the country and he is important to the country but 2022 he should retire with Uhuru because that is the next honourable thing to do,” said Kuria.

He claimed that Odinga’s exit from active politics would ensure Kenyans’ unity.

Other leaders present included Senators Susan Kihika and Kipchumba Murkomen.

MPs present were Kuria Kimani (Molo) , Charity Kathambi of Njoro who was the host, Gilgil’s Martha Wangare, Joseph Tonui of Kuresoi South , Nakuru Town West Samuel Arama, Kinuthia Gachobe -(Subukia), David Gikaria, Nakuru Town East and Kimani Ngunjiri, Bahati among others.