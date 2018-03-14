Lempurkel held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder

Shares

, LAIKIPIA, Kenya, Mar 14 – Former Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel spent Tuesday the night in police cells as detectives prepared to prefer fresh charges against him.

Laikipia County Police Commander Simon Kipkeu confirmed the arrest saying the former MP was being held on claims that he had planned to commit murder.

He stated that Investigations are ongoing in the conspiracy to commit murder case and once complete, he shall be arraigned in court.

Lempurkel, who is a former ODM MP was arrested on Tuesday, the same day a Nanyuki court ruled that he has an incitement to violence case to answer to.

The politician is accused of inciting his supporters to burn down Rumuruti Police Station on July 31, 2016.

Chief Magistrate Lucy Mutai put Lempurkel on the defence when he presented a witness to defend him.

His lawyer William Bwonwonga will give his final submission on the matter on March 19 before the court can deliver a judgment.