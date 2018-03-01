Lecturers set to down their tools over non-implementation of CBA

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 1 – The strike notice given by university dons and workers came into effect Thursday following failed negotiations over the 2017/2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

The planned boycott by the University dons would be the first strike to be held this year, but the fourth to occur in a span of less than eight months that caused total paralysis in all the institutions of higher learning.

According to the University Academic University Staff Union, the objective of the strike is to push for the completion and the implementation of the CBA.

On Wednesday, Universities’ Academic Staff Union (UASU) secretary general Constantine Wasonga said they will not engage with the government on other issues unless it is a discussion around signing and implementing the CBA.

He added that that the Inter-Public Universities Council Consultative Forum (IPUCCF) and the Education ministry have failed to table a counter-offer even after a strike notice was issued.

The dons had issued a 14 day strike notice which lapsed Wednesday.

“The government should take us seriously, we are not going to relent on this fight demanding what is rightfully ours, time is up,” said Wasonga.

The industrial action comes even as Labour Cabinet secretary Ukur Yattani urged unions to suspend the strike saying the Ministry was open to dialogue.