Lecturers, KMPDU launch twin strikes over failure to implement pay pacts

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 – The Universities Academic Staff Union and the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union have launched twin strikes which will see learning in public universities and medical schools paralyzed.

Addressing the media at a joint press conference, officials of UASU and KMPDU said there will be no more negotiations until their demands are met.

UASU Secretary General Constantine Wasonga directed that all staff in public universities down their tools with immediate effect until the 2017-2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement is implemented.

“As UASU we are disappointed with Inter-Public Universities Council Consultative Forum (IPUCCF) and the government over the failure to make progress in the talks, I want to make it very clear this time we are not going to engage in any negotiations the CBA has to be signed and implemented in total,” stated Wasonga.

Wasonga accused the IPUCCF of failing on its promises terming it as blatant violation of the universities’ workers fundamental rights.

On Tuesday, Labour Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani urged the universities union to give dialogue a chance before resorting to a strike.

Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union Secretary General Ouma Oluga also said that no learning will continue in all public medical schools until their CBA is implemented as well as allowances plus arrears.

“This strike will only come to an end when all the medical risk allowances including paying all arrears owed to doctor lecturers are made,” said Oluga.