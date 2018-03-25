At least 10 people killed in Samburu cattle raid incident

Shares

, NAIROBI, Mar 24 – At least 10 people were on Saturday killed during a cattle raid incident in Samburu County.

According to police, the incident occurred at Lopuro area in Samburu North, where cattle rustlers raided a village at night.

They’re said to have had a confrontation with residents leading to the killing of the ten people, with casualties from both sides.

“Ten people were killed and there are others injured,” a senior police officer said, “a security operation is underway and more officers have been sent there.”

Police said security has been intensified in the area, but no arrests have been made.