Lands Ministry shuts Ardhi House registries for 10 days

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 19 – The Ministry of Lands will close the Nairobi and Central registries at Ardhi House and banking halls for 10 days starting Monday to allow migration of services to an online platform.

Lands Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri says the ministry has completed the re-engineering of business processes through an online system dubbed Lands Information Management System.

The 10-day closure of the Nairobi and Central registries will enable digitization of all records with operations resuming on April 3, 2018.

Land related services will continue to be available through the e-citizen portal during this 10-day closure with the ministry saying it will no longer do manual processing of documents after the new system is in place.