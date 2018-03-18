KUSU to upscale strike in all public universities

Shares

, NAKURU, Kenya, Mar 18 – The Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU) on Sunday vowed to upscale its strike and cause total paralysis in public universities.

The union’s treasurer, James Makori said the its members will withdraw labour in the few departments that have been functioning since the strike began on March 3.

“The union has decided to intensify the strike and all departments including catering, libraries, transport and medical facilities within public universities will be shut,” he said.

He maintained that the strike will be on until the 2017-2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement is negotiated, signed and implemented.

Speaking after a National Governing Council meeting in Nakuru, Mogaka said the union was properly on strike since it had not gone to court neither had it been sued.

“The court order issued on Friday does not affect us because neither Kusu nor the employer has gone to court,” he said.

In a statement signed by the Kusu Secretary General Charles Mukwaya and read by his deputy, Aggrey Osogo, the union said it was unfortunate that Inter-public Universities Council Consultative Forum (IPUCCF)had not shown any interest to settle the salary issue 18 days into the strike.

Osogo noted that there were attempts by the employer to divide university staff adding that the union will not allow such machinations.

“We condemn the IPUCCF machinations to divide staff in public universities so as to carry out a skewed CBA negotiations,” he said.

KUSU Organising Secretary Ernest Wayaya apologised to parents and students for the continued strike.

He explained that members were being forced to industrial action by an insensitive employers and government.

“The government’s inaction is negatively affecting the lives of more that 600,000 students, 27,000 union members and thousands of parents,” said Wayaya.