Koros’ woes no coincidence, orchestrated by retrogressive forces: MPs

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 – A section of Rift Valley legislators have come out in defence of Kenyatta National Hospital CEO Lily Koros who was sent on compulsory leave on Friday and demanded her immediate reinstatement.

Koros was sent on compulsory leave on Friday by Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki in the wake of a neurosurgery mix-up that resulted in brain surgery being performed on the wrong patient.

The politicians who are Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, Bureti MP Japhet Mutai and Belgut Member of Parliament Eric Keter say the right protocol was not followed in the sending of Koros on compulsory leave as Kariuki should have consulted the hospital Board first.

Cheruiyot insisted that Kariuki’s move was ill-advised and orchestrated by cartels who are trying to manipulate the operations of the hospital.

“Who are you working for, are you working with the President who wants to revamp the healthcare system or are you working for the cartels that have been lining up for a long time to do tenders and business at the hospital but have found it difficult due to the leadership of Lily Koros,” Cheruiyot posed.

Cheruiyot claimed that cartels have been plotting the downfall of Koros so that they can take full advantage of funds they expect the hospital will receive in pursuit of the ‘Big Four’ agenda.

“Cartels realised that Koros does not bend rules, they retreated and started spreading all the stories that have been circulating,” he said.

Kenyatta National Hospital was in the headlines recently over child theft that came hot on the heels of unproven allegations of rape at the hospital.