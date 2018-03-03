Koros’ woes no coincidence, orchestrated by retrogressive forces: MPs

Posted on by MARGARET NJUGUNAH
Shares
The legislators have accused the Health CS Sicily Kariuki of not giving Koros a fair shake/MOSES MUOKI

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 – A section of Rift Valley legislators have come out in defence of Kenyatta National Hospital CEO Lily Koros who was sent on compulsory leave on Friday and demanded her immediate reinstatement.

Koros was sent on compulsory leave on Friday by Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki in the wake of a neurosurgery mix-up that resulted in brain surgery being performed on the wrong patient.

The politicians who are Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, Bureti MP Japhet Mutai and Belgut Member of Parliament Eric Keter say the right protocol was not followed in the sending of Koros on compulsory leave as Kariuki should have consulted the hospital Board first.

Cheruiyot insisted that Kariuki’s move was ill-advised and orchestrated by cartels who are trying to manipulate the operations of the hospital.

Related Content

KNH CEO Lily Koros sent on compulsory leave after doctor drills into wrong head
Only Uhuru’s new nominees to be vetted – Duale
Mailu orders probe into claims of rape at KNH

“Who are you working for, are you working with the President who wants to revamp the healthcare system or are you working for the cartels that have been lining up for a long time to do tenders and business at the hospital but have found it difficult due to the leadership of Lily Koros,” Cheruiyot posed.

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot led the charge/MOSES MUOKI

Cheruiyot claimed that cartels have been plotting the downfall of Koros so that they can take full advantage of funds they expect the hospital will receive in pursuit of the ‘Big Four’ agenda.

“Cartels realised that Koros does not bend rules, they retreated and started spreading all the stories that have been circulating,” he said.

Kenyatta National Hospital was in the headlines recently over child theft that came hot on the heels of unproven allegations of rape at the hospital.

Popular
Kenyan pilots to halt Juba flights to force release of captured colleagues
Posted on by LABAN WANAMBISI
Raila slams foreign envoys ‘for meddling in Kenya politics’
Posted on by LABAN WANAMBISI
Foreign envoys fault NASA use of extra-constitutional means to challenge State
Posted on by JEREMIAH WAKAYA
Lawyers to boycott courts over disobedience by State officers
Posted on by LABAN WANAMBISI
Rights advocate Ndubi found inebriated near State House, claims drugged
Posted on by SIMON NDONGA
Recent
At least 5 dead as storm brings wind, floods, snow to US Northeast
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Investigators probe deadly twin attacks in Ouagadougou
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Let us take the progressive path of our founding fathers: Uhuru
Posted on by PSCU
I’d never jeopardise Kenya’s water towers for political gain: Ruto
Posted on by MARGARET NJUGUNAH
Wetangula declares interest in contesting presidency come 2022
Posted on by MARGARET NJUGUNAH