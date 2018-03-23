KNUT mulls strike in teacher promotions dispute

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 – The Kenya National Union of Teacher (KNUT) wants the Labour Ministry to issue a certificate of disagreement against the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) over the dispute on the promotion of teachers with higher academic qualification and transfers.

Speaking during a press conference, Secretary General Wilson Sossion explained that this will enable it proceed on a protected strike after TSC failed to come to the negotiating table on a number of occasions to discuss the plight of more than 30,000 teachers who had not been promoted.

While stating that the union will not entertain the delocalisation of teachers, Sossion urged teachers to be ready to boycott class once they give the go ahead.

“Today TSC did not turn- up. Give us the certificate of disagreement, then we progress. It is immediate. When you see us blowing the whistle, then get ready for any moment. It is any minute because life goes on and we must remove what injures us. We want to remove this problem within the shortest time possible,” he said.

He stated that on a number of occasions they have engaged TSC to address the issue of delayed promotions and selective upgrading and, despite promises, but nothing much has been done.

The union’s National Treasurer John Matiangi stated that the situation was made worse by the fact that the Commission’s chairperson Lydia Nzomo and Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia had failed in their mandates and duties, instead choosing to focus on teachers performance contracts, which is not under their role.

“We have heard your outcries and now get ready for the strike. This issue of filling in the forms have taken much of your time, leaving our children unattended to and this is the ministry’s duty. This is not acceptable and we shall not continue like this,” he told teachers.

KNUT has been pushing for the promotion of teachers who have attained higher qualifications noting that since 2014, more than 30,000 teachers had not been promoted.

The implementation of the policy on delocalisation of teachers, which the union has expressed its reservations against was also form part of the discussions between it and TSC.