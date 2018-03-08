KNH patients in brain surgery mix-up discharged

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – The man who underwent a wrong surgery at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has been discharged even as the crisis at the institution deepened.

Also discharged is the patient who was supposed to undergo the surgery on the day the wrong patient was wheeled into theatre due what the hospital attributed to confusion in their name tags.

Samuel Kimani and John Nderitu were all discharged late Wednesday, with doctors declaring that they are all out of danger and can recuperate at their homes.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board (KMPDB) is Thursday morning scheduled to hold a meeting with Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki to resolve the crisis at the hospital occasioned by striking doctors and nurses who are demanding the reinstatement of medics suspended over the brain surgery mix up.

In the meantime, registrar doctors at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) and the Mathare Hospital also downed their tools as the health crisis in the institutions continue to worsen.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary General Ouma Oluga told Capital FM News that like their colleagues at KNH, the medics cannot work without their supervisors who are on strike.

He said they will not resume work until the surgery mix up is sorted out.

On Tuesday, nurses downed their tools, complaining of mistreatment following the brain surgery mix-up.

KNH has in the meantime appointed an audit firm to investigate the events that led up to the brain surgery mix up.

In a statement, the hospital’s Board of Management stated that it takes “any allegations of negligence very seriously and mandated the firm to give an independent and authoritative position on the matter and together with a comprehensive report.”