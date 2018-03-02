KNH neurosurgical mix-up inexcusable: Union official

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, March 2 – Kenya Union of Nurses Secretary General Seth Panyako has said the brain surgery that was done on the wrong patient at Kenyatta National Hospital is an act of “total professional negligence.”

Speaking at the Kenyatta National Hospital on Friday, Panyako said the surgeon ought to have identified the patient before cutting into his brain.

“As a union, as a leader and as a Kenyan I don’t under any circumstances condone or sympathise with professional negligence because professional negligence causes death and one of the roles of nurses is to keep identification tags for the patients and we cannot run away from our responsibility because things have gone wrong,” said Panyako.

Panyako said there is a serious problem with the public healthcare system which needs to be addressed immediately.

“We must sit down and review our public healthcare policies because healthcare workers do not have the ability to ensure that all patients are tagged and that must be entrenched in the policy and must be followed,” he said.

Already the hospital has suspended the ward nurse, theater receiving nurse and the anesthetist following the part that they played in the mix up.

The management of Kenyatta Hospital has also suspended the admission rights of a Neurosurgery Registrar and issued him with a show-cause letter for apparently operating on the wrong patient.