KNH denies patient affected by surgical mix-up dead

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 – The Kenyatta National Hospital has denied that one of the patients affected by the neurosurgical mix-up that has stunned the nation has died.

Contrary to media reports, the hospital’s Corporate Affairs and Communications Manager Simon Ithai has assured, none of the two patients have died.

Instead, he said in a press statement, both patients have “made remarkable improvement.”

Though regrettable, the death of the patient who made the news Sunday, Ithai said, was unrelated to the mix-up at the hospital last month.

“The late Angelos Miano whose story appeared in one of the daily Newspaper (sic) and social media refers him (sic) as one of the patients involved in the unintended surgery was not factual.”

Meanwhile Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony added his voice to that of county Senator Aaron Cheruiyot and two Members of Parliament from the county in demanding that Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki reinstate hospital CEO Lily Koros whom she sent on compulsory leave Friday.

It was not fair, they said, for Koros to be penalised for a mistake made by another.

The two patients in question, were admitted to the General Surgery ward of Kenyatta on Feb 18 and 19 respectively, both with head injuries “but in stable condition,” Ithai stated.

One of the two was booked for brain surgery but due to what the hospital describes as a “mix-up” the wrong patient went under the knife.