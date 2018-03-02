KNH CEO Lily Koros sent on compulsory leave after doctor drills into wrong head

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2 – Kenyatta National Hospital CEO Lily Koros and the Director Clinical Services have been sent on compulsory leave following a neurosurgical mix-up.

Two “experts” Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki announced on Friday, will run the institution in their place in an interim capacity; pending an investigation into how brain surgery was done on the wrong patient.

“I wish to pronounce myself on this matter by appointing in acting capacity Dr Mutie and Dr Ogech; both competent professionals who understand the systems in this hospital to take over and support the board complete the investigations which I have directed be conducted immediately.”

“I want to say business as usual in terms of how we have handled issues governance belongs to yesterday. We’re in a new era,” she said.

Doctor Thomas Mutie will therefore be taking over as the Acting CEO and Dr. John Ong’ech as the Acting Director, Clinical Services.

On Thursday, Koros sought to assure the public that the patient whose head was unnecessarily cut into, was in recovery and “progressing well.”

She also announced the interdiction of the staff involved in the surgery pending the outcome of investigations into how the mix-up came about.

“The mix-up started at the point of dressing the patient because the patient who was taken to theatre had the names but those names belonged to the one who ought not to have been wheeled to theatre so the confusion started at that point… they were in the casualty,” CS Kariuki tried to explain on Friday.

KNH has in the past few weeks received unfavourable coverage in the press following unproven allegations of rape at the institution and the abduction of a two-week old boy.