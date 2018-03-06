KNH appoints audit firm to probe brain surgery mix-up

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 – The Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has now appointed an audit firm to investigate the events that led up to the brain surgery mix up.

In a statement, the hospital’s Board of Management stated that it takes “any allegations of negligence very seriously and mandated the firm to give an independent and authoritative position on the matter and together with a comprehensive report.”

“The KNH community comprising of doctors, medical students, nurses and support staff remain steadfast in our collective commitment to providing high quality care to the citizens of Kenya.”

According to the Corporate Affairs and Communications Manager Simon Ithai, the Committee of the Board has also commenced its work to review the institutional processes that may have contributed to the mix up and institute structural where necessary.

“In view of these investigations, the Board wishes to urge all stakeholders to refrain from speculation and drawing any premature conclusions until the reports have been finalized,” he said.

He stated that the Board remains open to submissions and suggestions and appealed to stakeholders to address their grievances in a manner that does not jeopardise the welfare of patients.

According to the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union (KMPDU), the registrars cannot work without being supervised by university lecturers who are currently on strike.

The union’s Secretary General Ouma Oluga on Monday condemned the suspension of the doctor and the hospital’s Chief Executive Officer Lily Koros, describing it as a knee jerk reaction of a situation taken out of context and being blown out of proportion.

He stated that errors occur and should be dealt with as prescribed by the medical rules and procedures.

While describing the situation as regrettable, Chairman Samuel Oroko underscored the need for proper investigations and proper mechanisms put in place to prevent a recurrence of the incident.

Koros was sent on compulsory leave last week following the incident that has embarrassed the region’s largest referral hospital.

Also suspended is the officer in charge of clinical affairs, the surgeon involved and a nurse, to pave way for investigations ordered by Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki.