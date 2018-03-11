Kisumu woman kills 3 of her co-wife’s children, commits suicide

Shares

, KISUMU, Kenya, Mar 11 – A family in Dago village, Nyahera in Kisumu West Constituency is in mourning after a woman killed three children belonging to her co-wife before committing suicide.

A neighbor, Jacob Ocholla says the woman is reported to have killed the three children using a machete.

Ochola says the woman is a second wife barely one year into the marriage.

Her co-wife is reported to have gone to church and only one of her children escaped the killings.

Ocholla says that the woman remained alone with the children at home when she lured them into her house.

Using a machete, she killed them one by one before using a rope to hang herself inside her house.

The bodies of the children below 10 years, two boys and a girl were found sprawled on the floor.

The husband had just returned to the capital city Nairobi where he works with one child belonging to the deceased woman.

Ocholla says they suspect the two wives were embroiled in a domestic tussle.