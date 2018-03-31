Kisii traders count losses as fire razes shops

Shares

, KISII, Kenya, Mar 31 – Traders along the lower lane of Kisii Central SDA church Saturday morning are counting losses after fire razed down their property.

Only a few things were salvaged with the public’s help from the inferno.

Most of them who own furniture kiosks woke to the shocking news of the fire.

The cause has not yet been established as the public and Kisii county disaster management team tried to put out the inferno from spreading to the other parts of the church compound.

Some residents say the source of the fire is an arson attack which is related to pastor Esther Bonchaberi from Kisii South Sub County who was abducted last month.

“One of the suspects in the case of Pastor Esther’s abduction owns a kiosk in this lane, we suspect that the community from her area are the source of this,” said the resident.

Christine Kwamboka a furniture owner in one of the kiosks said her furniture was worthy Sh150,000 which has been burnt down to ashes.

“I was woken up at 6:00am by a call that our business premises was on fire upon reaching on the ground I could not help salvage anything since the inferno had spread all over,” she noted.

She noted that the fire engine arrived late two hours after the fire had spread all over destroying everything.

She noted that they have not yet established the source of the fire.

Kisii County police commander Abdi Hassan said they have not established the cause of the fire.

“We are still investigating this matter as we urge the public to remain calm,” he noted.

Abdi said nobody was injured when the incident occurred.