KFS makes changes in forests management

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) Board has undertaken major changes in its top management following the vow by Environment Cabinet secretary Keriako Tobiko to overhaul its administration for failing to protect the country’s forests from wanton destruction.

The post of Chief Conservator of Forests has been taken over by Monica Kalenda as Emilio Mugo stepped aside pending investigations while Esau Omollo has been appointed the Senior Deputy Chief Conservator of Forests and Charity Munyasia the Deputy Chief Conservator of Forests.

In a statement, the Board’s Chairman Peter Kinyua said Patrick Kariuki will be the Deputy Chief Conservator Farm and Drylands, Alexander Lemarkoko, the acting Head of Administration while Wilson Oleleeboo will take over as the Acting Commandant.

“Anastasia Muasya has been appointed as Acting Head of Finance, John Mburu, Head of Procurement, while Victor Kariithi Kobia will step aside pending investigations,” he said.

“Ezekiel Koriri will be the Acting Head of Plantation and Enterprise Division, Josephat Ingaji – Acting Manager Corporate Services and Lucy Kiboi – Acting Senior Manager Support Services.”

Kinyua further stated that the board has already disciplined the officers who have been adversely mentioned.

Environment CS Tobiko had promised radical changes at the organization for failing to protect the country’s water towers.

He had stated that the Kenya water towers agency was in the process of gazetting 70 new catchment areas across the country as the government moves to protect the country’s water sources.