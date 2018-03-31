KFS impounds AP lorry with 120 bags of charcoal

Shares

, MALINDI, Kenya Mar 31 – Kenya Forest Service officers have impounded an Administration Police lorry ferrying approximately 120 bags of charcoal in Malindi.

A statement from the forest conservation unit says two administration police officers who were occupants in the lorry with government registration number plate is currently booked at Marereni Malindi Police Station.

KFS officers stopped the lorry following a tip-off that a police lorry was being used to ferry charcoal to evade roadblocks.

The KFS has issued a stern warning to those dealing in forest produce illegally in the wake of a moratorium on logging that is in place for 90 days.

Deputy President William Ruto on February 24 suspended logging in government forests and asked Environment secretary Keriako Tobiko to look for a lasting solution to the drying of rivers.