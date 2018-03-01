Kenyans to save Sh11bn in election costs if Kamket Bill becomes law

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 – The Parliament Budget Office has said that the cost of holding an election in the country will reduce by Sh11billion if proposals by Tiaty MP Kassait Kamket are to be adopted by Parliament.

The office told the National Assembly Budget and Appropriations Committee on Thursday that the country is likely to save the amount in the event the Bill becomes law.

In its analysis to the committee, the Budget Office said the country will need to hold a referendum for citizens to either approve or reject the proposal an exercise they estimated would cost Sh20 billion.

According to the analysis, the country used a sum total of Sh45 billion to elect six officials in last year’s polls but if Kamket’s proposals see light of the day, Kenyan tax payers will part with Sh33.7 billion.

While appearing before the Budget Committee Thursday, Kamket urged the Kimani Ichung’wah (Kikuyu) led committee to internalize the proposed constitutional amendments instead of focusing on the issue of money.

Kamket also dismissed claims that the proposals have been fronted by Deputy President William Ruto in a bid to strategically position himself in the 2022 succession politics.

So far, the proposals to amend the constitution so that the President becomes a ceremonial head and scrapping of the 47 Senate and County Woman Representative posts has elicited mixed reactions from both political divide with both sides promising to shoot down the proposals.

On Wednesday, Leader of Majority in the National Assembly Aden Duale refuted claims that Jubilee Party was involved in the drafting of the Bill.

Duale categorically stated that Kamket is a KANU MP and made it clear that there was no link between his Bill and the Jubilee Party.