Kenyans outraged by KNH brain surgery on wrong patient

March 2, 2018 (2 weeks ago) 3:44 pm
Shares
The Kenyatta National Hospital has in recent times been dogged by allegations of rape, a case of child abduction and now a surgery done in error/CFM

By JOSEPH MURAYA, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2 – Kenyans have expressed anger over the latest incident involving Kenyatta National Hospital, the largest in the region, with a majority calling for an overhaul of the board of management.

This after a neurosurgeon conducted a brain operation on the wrong patient.

“The hospital deeply regrets this event and has done all it can to ensure the safety and well-being of the patient in question. We are happy to inform the public that the patient is in recovery and progressing well,” KNH Chief Operating Officer Lilly Koros said in a statement.

But a majority of Kenyans cannot understand how it happened.

Already, the hospital management has suspended the neurosurgeon involved, in a case of too little, too late.

The hospital management has also interdicted the ward nurse, theater receiving nurse and anesthetist who was in charge during the mishap.

Here are some of the reactions of Kenyans on Twitter:

 

Shares

Latest Articles

More Stories

Opinion Leaders

Most Viewed