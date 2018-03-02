Kenyans outraged by KNH brain surgery on wrong patient

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2 – Kenyans have expressed anger over the latest incident involving Kenyatta National Hospital, the largest in the region, with a majority calling for an overhaul of the board of management.

This after a neurosurgeon conducted a brain operation on the wrong patient.

“The hospital deeply regrets this event and has done all it can to ensure the safety and well-being of the patient in question. We are happy to inform the public that the patient is in recovery and progressing well,” KNH Chief Operating Officer Lilly Koros said in a statement.

But a majority of Kenyans cannot understand how it happened.

Already, the hospital management has suspended the neurosurgeon involved, in a case of too little, too late.

SUSPENSION AND INTERDICTION OF STAFF. pic.twitter.com/LEcSGGFySE — KNH (@KNH_hospital) March 1, 2018

The hospital management has also interdicted the ward nurse, theater receiving nurse and anesthetist who was in charge during the mishap.

Here are some of the reactions of Kenyans on Twitter:

Dear Hon. Sicily Kariuki, Minister for Health …. Kindly dissolve the Board Of Directors & the top Management Of Kenyatta National Hospital, the biggest Hospital in Eastern Africa… The many mishaps is symptomatic of deep Systemic Rot. KNH needs Fresh Start, not Reforms. — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) March 1, 2018

How do you conduct brain surgery on the wrong patient? Kenyatta National Hospital has outdone themselves. Horrfying!!!! — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) March 1, 2018

Malaria, HIV, TB, and Kenyatta National Hospital are the leading causes of death in Kenya. — Joshua K. Njenga (@JKNjenga) March 2, 2018

Oh my God! Brain surgery on the wrong patient? I hope the person recovers well. But what is really happening at Kenyatta National Hospital? Rape cases, theft of newborns, etc. What is the worst that must happen at KNH for there to be a change of management? Really what? — Wambui (@Waambui) March 1, 2018

Theft of babies. Rape Allegations. And now a brain surgery on the wrong patient. Kenyatta National Hospital is becoming synonymous with scandal. But the CEO and Board continue to draw Fat salaries. Shameful. Resign. Take responsibility. — Ahmed Mohamed (@Asmali77) March 1, 2018