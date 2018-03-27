Kenyans can part with Sh7,000 to access govt services

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 27 – Kenyans are likely to part with Sh7,000 in bribes to access a single government service, according to a recent anti-corruption report.

According to Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission survey 2016, this represents a steep increase from the average Sh5,600 recorded during the 2015 survey.

Out of 63 per cent of those who sought government services, 42 per cent reported having experienced some form of corruption being practiced by public officers.

Further the survey which targeted 6,000 households showed that the proportion of those paying bribes increased by 8 per cent in 2016 to stand at 46 per cent compared to 38 per cent in the 2015 survey.

The Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government was rankest the highest in corruption at 45.9 per cent followed by the Ministry of Health at 33 per cent, Devolution and Planning 19 per cent, Education, Science and Technology 19.2 per cent, Transport and Infrastructure 15.5 per cent, Land, Housing and Urban Development 15.1 per cent and Finance at 8.3 per cent.

In terms of counties, Murang’a was ranked the most corrupt followed by Trans Nzoia, Mandera, Kirinyaga and Marsabit.

Conversely, Lamu county was ranked the least corrupt where respondents were reluctant to pay bribes followed by Taita Taveta, Tana River and Kericho Counties.

According to the report, those who paid bribes were asked which services they were seeking.

Applications for or making alterations to a National Identification Card was cited as the leading services for which bribes were demanded.

This was followed by application for and collection of birth certificates, seeking medical attention, registration of land, traffic related services and reporting an occurrence of a crime.

The survey conducted between August 17 and September 23 2016, also shows that over 80 per cent of Kenyans perceive corruption to be very high.