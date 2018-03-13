Kenyan MPs complain over woman sending them nudes

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Members of Parliament want the Inspector General of Police and mobile phone service providers to launch investigations into cons who are registering phone numbers in their names and sending obscene images.

Muranga County Woman Representative Sabina Chege brought the matter to the attention of the House after she complained that some fraudulent lines had been registered by conmen in MPs’ names which are used to solicit funds from the public.

Chege complained that the conmen accessed their contacts from confidential sources in Parliament.

Majority Leader Aden Duale and Minority Whip Junet Mohammed claimed they had been victims of cyber-bullying by well known social media users who have telephone numbers of all male MPs and post obscene photos to them.

“Some of the pictures I have here are parts of a naked human being; if I show you, you cannot even look with your eyes,” he said amid laughter from his colleagues.

Duale and Chris Wamalwa (Kiminini) told Parliament how the woman has made them afraid of using their phones, saying the contents of her images are offensive.

“There is a lady who has numbers of all MPs and she keeps sending us nude photos,” said Duale.

Wamalwa confessed that he had been “suffering in silence” over the matter that has put his marriage under duress.

“Just recently, the same lady sent me something and I tried to open it; the sounds that came out of it made it difficult to speak in my house. This matter is breaking families!” complained Wamalwa.

Minority Leader John Mbadi, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah and other MPs complained of ineptness in the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and other regulatory agencies in handling the matter.

They argued that the police must act expeditiously by taking over the issue and arresting the culprits.

Baringo Woman Representative Kaptuya Cheboiwo added: “Male MPs think they are the ones being seduced alone, even us female MPs are being seduced left, right and centre,” she said. “If you have a husband who has weak shock absorbers, you can easily get divorced.”

House Speaker Justin Muturi ordered the Inspector General of Police DCI, Communications Authority and the concerned telcos to appear before the House Administration and National Security Committee and respond to the matter with the next seven days.