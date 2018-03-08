Kenya committed to accelerating gender parity – DP Ruto

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – Kenya has joined the world in celebrating International Women’s Day, with a raft of activities being held by both the government and private institutions.

Deputy President William Ruto says the government values the role women play in knitting society, particularly their mobilization skills to rally around a good cause and forthrightness to their charges.

He expressed the Jubilee Government’s commitment to accelerate gender parity through enabling legislation, closing gender pay gap, challenging bias and stereotypes.

“We value the role women play in knitting society, particularly their mobilization skills to rally around a good cause, their tenacity and wisdom, business acumen and inculcating discipline and forthrightness to their charges,” the Deputy President said, in a statement posted on his social media platforms.

“We are committed to taking pragmatic action to accelerate gender parity through enabling legislation, closing gender pay gap, challenging bias and stereotypes, giving prominence and valuing women’s contribution to society and helping women and girls achieve their potential.”

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on his part has urged women to be strong while pursuing their dreams and more so while serving the country.

US Ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec has urged the Government to implement the two-thirds gender rule.