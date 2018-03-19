KeNHA monitoring Suswa fault on backfilling road break

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 19 – The Kenya National Highways Authority has restored traffic flow on the Narok-Mai Mahiu stretch of road following the recurrence of a break on Monday morning.

A few hours after the incident, the Authority notified members of the public that it had backfilled the “dip” and vehicles were now able to travel over it.

Their engineers and a contractor, they assured, would however monitor the site to mitigate the effects of a possible recurrence.

This is the second time in less than a week, that the break has occurred with KeNHA blaming it on a volcanic fault line.

“A contractor and a team of engineers have permanently been assigned to the site to monitor any developments that may occur as a result of the isostatic adjustment of the volcanic area, which is attributed to the fault line that has developed,” a statement from the Authority reads.