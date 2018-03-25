KeNHA to install speed limit signs on Thika Superhighway

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 25 – The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has started installing speed limit and other directional signs on the Nairobi-Thika Superhighway as part of safety measures.

KeNHA Director General Peter Mundinia said the exercise is aimed at replacing previous signs as well as put up new ones to guide drivers and pedestrians.

“The installation of the speed limit and other directional signs will help promote safety to both motorists and pedestrians,” he said in a statement.

The authority is urging motorists to strictly adhere to traffic regulations to curb accidents, while singling out notorious spots like Kasarani, Roysambu and Garden City where passenger service vehicle drivers operate with impunity.

The National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA) estimates that more than 60 percent of the 400 hundred traffic related accidents involved pedestrians.

According to government records, Thika Superhighway covers a total population of approximately 1 million and transverses Nairobi Metropolitan densely populated residential areas of Kasarani, Zimmerman, Kahawa, Githurai, Ruiru, Juja and ends in Thika.

It forms a significant part of the Kenya’s Vision 2030, a development blueprint that is intended to make Kenya as middle income country by the year 2030.