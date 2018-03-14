KeNHA expects to patch-up Mai Mahiu road crater in 48 hours

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14 – The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has dispatched a team of engineers to the Narok – Mai Mahiu road to assess the situation and resolve the caving in of a section.

In a statement, the Authority explained that the section – six kilometers from Narok at Suswa –developed a fault line stretching 200 metres; completely cutting off the road.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority would like to alert all motorists plying the Mai Mahiu – Narok road that a section of the road, six kilometers from Narok at Suswa has caved in and experts have been sent in to the site to assess the situation,” the statement said.

It advised all motorists using the Bomet, Kisii routes and its environs to use the Nakuru – Kericho – Kaplong road with those heading to Nairobi from Narok advised to use the Narok – Nakuru – Nairobi route.

“The Authority has dispatched a team of engineers to the ground to assess the situation and come up with temporary measures to restore the traffic. Restoration works have commenced, and we expect the road to be opened within the next 48 hours.”

Several vehicles were stuck, while others washed away by floods but no casualty was reported.

UPDATE ON MAI MAHIU – SUSWA – NAROK ROAD ~ https://t.co/kkCIrgw1aW pic.twitter.com/t2vGf9fwHT — Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) (@KeNHAKenya) March 14, 2018