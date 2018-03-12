Kalonzo, Mudavadi and Wetangula demand all-inclusive talks with Uhuru

Shares

, NAIROBI,Kenya, Mar 12 – Three NASA Co-Principals are now calling for what they described as all-inclusive and structured talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta after meeting their leader Raila Odinga.

Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka, Amani’s Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula of Ford Kenya say they have been briefed by Odinga about the Friday talks, but they will be comfortable if the talks are all inclusive.

Mudavadi, who read out a statement after the meeting held in Athi River, told reporters that they have asked for time to brief their constituent parties before issuing a comprensive statement.

Odinga, who was with them at the press conference, did not utter a word.